StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $6.25 on Friday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

