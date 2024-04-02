World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $24.26 on Friday. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at $277,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 41.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 62,649 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,574.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 384,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 361,243 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 79.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 150,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

