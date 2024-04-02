StockNews.com Lowers REV Group (NYSE:REVG) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

REV Group Stock Down 0.7 %

REVG opened at $21.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. REV Group has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 4,975.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 509,691 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in REV Group by 1,020.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 382,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 348,507 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in REV Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in REV Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in REV Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares in the last quarter.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.