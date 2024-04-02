Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 2.6 %

SMMF opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.38. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 663,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

