Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TTNP stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

