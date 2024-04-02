Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ONTX opened at $1.00 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 89,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.