Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.20 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $906,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19.
In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $28,520.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,771.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
