Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPTGet Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.20 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $906,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $28,520.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,771.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

