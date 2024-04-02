MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. MediWound has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $134.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

