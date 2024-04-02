Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

CGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Nelson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,700.00. In other news, Senior Officer Gordon Nelson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin David Watts purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,344.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $109,911. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CGX opened at C$7.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The firm has a market cap of C$473.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$7.33 and a 52 week high of C$10.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$315.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.4793548 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

