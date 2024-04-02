Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $44.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.33. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,014 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,670,000 after buying an additional 95,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,786,000 after buying an additional 249,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

