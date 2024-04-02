StockNews.com Lowers Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $237.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $309.94. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.15%.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 116.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 11.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 61.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

