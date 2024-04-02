Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $1.39 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

