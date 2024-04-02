StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.42.
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 213.59%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
