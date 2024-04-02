StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 213.59%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals

About Golden Minerals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

