Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Wayfair Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of W opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $286,422.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,643.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $286,422.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,643.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $434,173.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,552,108.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,396. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

