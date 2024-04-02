StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SCX opened at $15.88 on Friday. L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $119.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.11.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in L.S. Starrett by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

