StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE SCX opened at $15.88 on Friday. L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $119.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.11.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett
L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L.S. Starrett
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.