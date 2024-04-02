Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ERF. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a tender rating and issued a $18.85 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.69.

NYSE ERF opened at $19.63 on Friday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 656.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enerplus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

