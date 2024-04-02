Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APD. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $243.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.89. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

