Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Air Lease alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Air Lease

Air Lease Price Performance

NYSE AL opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,598,091.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $530,496.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares in the company, valued at $34,598,091.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Air Lease by 350.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Air Lease by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,584,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,902 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Air Lease by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Air Lease by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Air Lease by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.