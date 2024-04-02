InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.82.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
