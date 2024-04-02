InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,231.64 per share, with a total value of $1,081,379.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,948,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,326,610,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,459 shares in the company, valued at $46,279,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,231.64 per share, with a total value of $1,081,379.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,948,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,326,610,065.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,062. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

