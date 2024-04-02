Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Up 8.1 %

BDL stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.71. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

