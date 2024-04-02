DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEAGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.66.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

