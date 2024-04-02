CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $25.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.41. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.50.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.10%.
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
