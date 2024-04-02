Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLMT. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 38.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 55,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter worth $766,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

