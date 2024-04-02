Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Down 10.8 %

Check-Cap stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.27. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Institutional Trading of Check-Cap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Check-Cap in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

