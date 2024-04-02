StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

BLPH stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $679,376.50, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

