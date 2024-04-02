ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 5.7 %

AACG stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

