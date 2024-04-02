EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

EZCORP Stock Performance

EZCORP stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.66 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EZCORP

In other news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,192.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 293,054 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

