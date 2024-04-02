Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XPER. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Xperi Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. Xperi has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $525.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

