Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $510.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $15.98.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 358.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

