Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.10.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $117.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,097,372,000 after buying an additional 123,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after buying an additional 433,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after buying an additional 136,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,436,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

