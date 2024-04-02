StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.78. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

