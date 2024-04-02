SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $94.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.68.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.94%. Research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

