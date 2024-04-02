Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

NYSE HMY opened at $8.10 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $3,075,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $4,667,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42,416 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1,156.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 400,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $3,799,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

