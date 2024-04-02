Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH stock opened at $197.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $202.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.95.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.