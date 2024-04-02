Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.69.

NYSE:WELL opened at $91.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.26. Welltower has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,046 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 335,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

