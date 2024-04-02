Maison Solutions Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 2nd (NASDAQ:MSS)

Maison Solutions’ (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maison Solutions had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 5th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Maison Solutions Trading Down 3.7 %

MSS opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35. Maison Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maison Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Maison Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Maison Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

