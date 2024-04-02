ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 10th

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SSG opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG – Free Report) by 2,262.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.43% of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors Company Profile

