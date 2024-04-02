Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,753 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,031. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.