BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 3rd. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.
BlackBerry Trading Down 0.8 %
BB stock opened at C$3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$3.35 and a 1-year high of C$7.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Philip Gordon Brace bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$97,650.00. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
