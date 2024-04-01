Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $158.88 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $158,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $479.49. 4,649,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,220. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $463.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.