Hofer & Associates. Inc Purchases 114 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

VUG traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $344.16. 953,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

