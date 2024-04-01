Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Buys 34 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $24.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,350.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,792. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,277.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,071.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $625.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

