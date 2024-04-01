The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

TJX traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,726,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,733. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

