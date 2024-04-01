Oak Thistle LLC Sells 11,406 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.07 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

