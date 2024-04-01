Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Reaches $39,874.31

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 71.5% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for $39,874.31 or 0.57191219 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $357.65 million and $48,429.43 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

