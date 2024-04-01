Hofer & Associates. Inc Sells 129 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hofer & Associates. Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $259.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,291,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,184. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.81. The stock has a market cap of $365.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

