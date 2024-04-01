Hofer & Associates. Inc Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hofer & Associates. Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after acquiring an additional 202,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.02. 4,071,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,151. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

