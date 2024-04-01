Hofer & Associates. Inc Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 4.3% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,477.9% during the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 113,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after acquiring an additional 109,523 shares during the period. Durante & Waters LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $181.53. 970,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.33 and its 200-day moving average is $167.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

