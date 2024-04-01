Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mastercard Price Performance
Shares of MA traded down $3.17 on Monday, hitting $478.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,069. The company has a market capitalization of $446.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.97 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $466.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.44.
Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.62.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
