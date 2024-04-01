Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CMO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 471,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.03. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $28.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

CNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,342,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,116,000 after buying an additional 76,514 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

